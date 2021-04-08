LSP: I-10 West closed at Mile Marker 77 near Crowley due to multiple-vehicle fatal crash

State Police is currently on the scene of a multiple-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 Westbound near Mile Marker 77 (before LA 1120, west of Crowley).

Westbound traffic is currently being diverted at LA 13 (Exit 80 in Crowley).

Troopers say the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

DOTD says congestion is minimal, but motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available. Visit 511la.org for the latest on road closures and for alternate routes.

