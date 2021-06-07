St. Michael's interim principal resigns; sites "fiduciary" issues

St. Michael Catholic School in Crowley has lost another principal.

The school's longtime principal, Sandra Dore, resigned in April, and the person appointed to replace her on an interim basis, Leonor Gonzalez, resigned last week.

In her resignation letter, Gonzalez says she wants to be clear that nobody asked her to resign, and that she's not resigning because of any criminal investigation or because she's sick or because she wants to spend more time with family.

"Having received a Catholic education myself, I know the hardships my own parents faced to pay for my schooling. I know the many sacrifices they were forced to endure just for me to attend my beloved alma mater. As a result, it is my belief that the leaders of our school have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of the money parents and donors entrust to us," she writes. "After just a few weeks of trying to understand and make sense of all the ins and outs of the financial side of a Principal’s responsibility, I have quickly understood that my beliefs are not in alignment with how fiduciary matters should have been conducted these past few years nor did I see enough effort or significant progress to “right the ship”. It is for this reason I must say goodbye to a school that I love. I have faith and pray that Our Heavenly Father will lead St. Michael Catholic School stakeholders to make the changes necessary to ensure the future viability required to fulfill our mission to Our Lord."

We've reached out to the Diocese to request more information on the school's leadership and will update this story as soon as we receive a response.