St Michael School in Crowley closed Wednesday following break-in, vandalism

The Diocese of Lafayette says that St. Michael School in Crowley was closed on Wednesday due to a break-in and a minor case of vandalism in the school's cafeteria.

They say the vandalism occurred overnight and was discovered early on September 22 by cafeteria personnel when they arrived to work.

The Diocese says that damage is not believed to be serious and that classes will resume Thursday morning once the cafeteria is cleaned.

Crowley Police are investigating the vandalism incident.

Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard says that more information on the investigation will be released on Wednesday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel