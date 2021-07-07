Square dancing campers group holds international 'Campboree' in Rayne

Rayne is currently hosting to several dozen experts in a certain musical craft - square dancing.

The National Square Dance Campers Association's 63rd Annual International Campboree kicked off Sunday evening with a welcome party. Dancing campers from all over the United States and Canada convened in Rayne for the event, about 100 in total.

Tuesday night, campers held a 1920s theme party and gathered under the Frog Festival Pavilion for some dancing.

The NSDCA says they bring together dancing with a weekend of camping, roasting yummy foods over a fire, socializing with friends, and relaxing. The group holds monthly events for individuals who love both of the hobbies, and many states hold annual Campborees. The International Campboree welcomes participants from all over the U.S. and Canada.

It doesn't matter your camping style - they welcome you whether you prefer an RV or a tent. It's also not important to be good at dancing - you just have to enjoy doing it.

"There's no steps, there's no footwork to square dancing, you just have to obey or respond to the calls and directions they tell you to do. We just have a lot of fun doing it," said Dolly and John Ide, NSDCA Presidents.

If you're interested in more information, visit their website.

