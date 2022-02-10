Several arrested in December Church Point shooting

Several people have been arrested and one is wanted in connection with a December shooting that injured a juvenile.

The Church Point Police Department says responded to a shooting call on December 14, 2021, in the Centennial Village Housing Area.

There, they found a juvenile who had been shot in his backside. The juvenile was transported to a medical facility and an investigation was conducted by the Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, several people have been arrested in connection with that incident. All the suspects in that incident have been arrested except for one who is currently wanted.

Police say one of the suspects was arrested in Texas in an alleged stolen vehicle. That person is awaiting extradition. Another suspect has also been arrested and allegedly committed this and several other crimes while being an escapee from the Juvenile Justice System.

A Juvenile suspect is also still being sought for his arrest in this incident.

The following people were arrested in this shooting incident:

Derrion Bradley, 18, Opelousas

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge of Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Davontae Mott, 22, Opelousas

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge Firearm

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Anthony Minor, Opelousas

3 Counts Attempted Second Degree Murder

Juvenile, Church Point

3 Counts Attempted Second Degree Murder

Escapee From Juvenile Justice System

