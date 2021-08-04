Second arrest made in July fatal shooting of Rayne man

A suspect wanted in connection with the July 18 fatal shooting of a Rayne man has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, Kaylor Alojawon Sinegal was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday, August 2.

Arrest warrants were obtained by Rayne Police in July for Sinegal and a second suspect, Daylon Divinetay Richard, in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Johnathan Dixon.

Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue on July 18.

Sinegal was arrested and booked on a charge of Second Degree murder. His bond was set at $350,000.

A first suspect, Edward Dontreal Nickson, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for his involvement in the shooting. He was also booked with second degree murder.

Richard is still wanted by the Rayne Police Department.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard is asked to contact the Rayne Police tip line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report anonymously.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel