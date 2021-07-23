Two additional suspects wanted in fatal shooting of Rayne man

Rayne Police have identified two additional suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rayne man on July 18.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Daylon Divinetay Richard and Kaylor Alojawon Sinegal related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Johnathan Dixon.

A first suspect, Edward Dontreal Nickson, 26, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting. He was booked with second degree murder.

Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue on July 18.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Richard and Sinegal is asked to contact the Rayne Police tip line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report anonymously.

