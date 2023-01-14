Watch Now
Rayne Water Department issues notice of slight discoloration in water

Posted at 8:54 PM, Jan 13, 2023
Rayne, LA - Customers with the Rayne Water Department may experience a slight discoloration in their water.

According to officials, a problem with components of the treatment plant's electrical system is causing lime-feed equipment to malfunction.

Iron is not being efficiently removed from the raw water supplied by the city's water wells, resulting in discoloration of water due to the increased presence of iron.

All other treatment plant components are working correctly including the disinfection system making the discolored water safe for drinking.

The city's contractor is currently working to resolve the problem.

