Rayne Police make arrest in connection with murder of teenager

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department have made another arrest Friday in connection with the May 16 homicide of a 17-year-old.

According to RPD, Robert Allen Moreno, 41 of Carmel Dale Lane in Houston was arrested for one count of Second-Degree Murder.

Police were called on May 16, at 1:08 a.m., to 113 East Louisiana Avenue regarding a medical emergency. Once there, RPD say that officers located a 17-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Louisiana State Police along with the Acadia, Lafayette, St Landry, St. Martin and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Departments, Lafayette Police Department, Duson Police Department and Houston Police Department all provided assistance during the investigation.

RPD says that anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the them at 337-334-2007.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel