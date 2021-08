Rayne Police are investigating human skeletal remains found last week, the Rayne Acadian-Tribune is reporting.

The remains were found near Lillian Pierce Drive by someone who was walking, the paper reports.

The remains have been sent to the LSU FACES Lab for identification.

In the meantime, anyone with any information about the remains is asked to call Rayne Police at 334.4215.

To read the whole newspaper story, click here.