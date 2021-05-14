Rayne man arrested for Crowley vacant home fire

State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Rayne man for allegedly setting fire to a relative's vacant home.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 20-year-old Craig Batiste was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Friday on one count of Simple Arson.

On the evening of May 8, the Crowley Fire Department requested the SFM to assist them with investigating a residential fire in the 700 block of West Second Street. Deputies determined the fire originated in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

The home had been vacant for about a year, but Batiste had lived in the home at one time, deputies say.

Deputies collected witness statements and further evidence that confirmed Batiste was a suspect in the case. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody in connection with the case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel