Rayne High holds commencement ceremony

Some seniors in Acadia Parish celebrated an important milestone Tuesday.

Rayne High School held its commencement ceremony and recognized the 117 students in the class of 2021 for their hard work amid a difficult year.

Six students graduated with the highest GPA they could achieve. Each of those graduates received a medallion for the honor.

The ceremony was held outdoors on the school's football field to help maintain social distancing.

