Police: Man, juveniles arrested in vehicle burglary targeted those containing firearms

A Rayne man and two juveniles were arrested after police say they targeted and burglarized a vehicle because it contained a firearm.

The suspects, 33-year-old Sherman Williams, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, are facing charges of simple burglary.

Police received a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, May 3, of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of South Eastern Ave. According to police, Williams and one of the juveniles lives in the 400 block of South Eastern Ave.

Police say the suspects targeted the victim's vehicle because of their knowledge it contained a firearm. The suspects had identified multiple other vehicles in the area containing firearms, which they also intended to burglarize, police say.

The burglary was interrupted by the homeowner and the suspects escaped without taking anything of value.

According to police, the 16-year-old juvenile was recently arrested for multiple other vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood. Williams was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, while the two juveniles were released to a parent or guardian.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly reminds residents to remove any firearms from their vehicles and to lock their vehicles.

