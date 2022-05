Crowley Police and family members are looking for a local man who went missing Friday.

James H. Breaux is 86 years old and has a medical condition, and his family needs to find him.

He was last seen leaving Rayne and heading back home to Crowley Friday afternoon.

He was driving a 2016 white Chevrolet crew cab pick-up truck.

Here's his picture:

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call Crowley Police at 337-783-1234.