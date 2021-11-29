Police: Crowley business owner arrested on new theft by fraud charges

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Police have arrested a Crowley business owner on additional charges following multiple complaints against his business.

On Monday, November 29, 2021, Addison Doucet, 32, was arrested on new charges involving his customers at Doucet's Gas & Diesel Repair Shop in Crowley, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Doucet was arrested earlier in November on multiple charges.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department reported they are continually fielding calls from new complainants who claim they have been swindled by Doucet and the repair shop, Broussard stated. Although there have been nearly fifty customer complaints, detectives were able to acquire evidence in at least eleven new cases against Doucet.

A warrant was issued for eleven new counts of theft by fraud and damage to property with intent to defraud.

The case is still under investigation as other victims are acquiring the necessary evidence and new victims emerge.

Doucet was booked into Acadia Parish Jail with a $110,000 bond.

