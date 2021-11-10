Crowley business owner, wife and employee accused of theft by fraud

Police are asking for any victims to come forward in a fraud case out of Crowley.

Addison Doucet, 32, of Crowley, along with his wife, Jessica, and a worker Quinton Hanks are all accused of theft by fraud for more than $30,000, damage to property with intent to defraud, and criminal conspiracy, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Detectives began the investigation on October 29, 2021. It was discovered eight victims were identified.

Investigators say Addison Doucet would take the victim's vehicle, take payment for the work to be done, and never do the work. Some vehicles remained at the business for more than a year. In addition, Doucet would remove electrical and mechanical parts on the vehicle and never replace them or return them to the vehicle, Broussard stated.

Quinton Hanks was a full-time employee of the business and was involved in the crime, according to investigators.

Police believe there are other victims out there. If anyone has been a victim of this business, contact Detective Chasity Coats at (337) 783-1234.

All three were arrested each received a $150,000 bond.

