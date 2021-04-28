Opelousas man booked in connection with three separate shootings

Church Point Police have arrested an Opelousas man in connection with several shootings in their town.

Christopher Freeman, 22, was booked with six counts Attempted First Degree Murder; Assault by drive by shooting; six counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon abd

Aggravated Assault.

Police say he's been wanted in connection with three separate shootings that happened in Church Point; no one was injured in any of the incidents. Church Point Police say he's wanted by other agencies for other charges, as well.

Freeman was arrested early this morning with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force.