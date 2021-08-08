OneCrowley hosts inaugural music festival

CROWLEY, La. — Live music, booze, food, and a good time. That’s what fundraisers in South Louisiana often look like. OneCrowley held a music festival to raise money for their town.

OneCrowley’s vice president, Katie Alleman says, the town, although small in size, is big in heart.

“Crowley is a small town, so I really enjoyed seeing everybody come together,” said Alleman. “It’s a very supportive little town. Everything. The music, the food, the dancing, the whole part. And of course, ultimately we did it to raise money.”

A few steps away from the live music, people also found local vendors selling artisinal goods.

One of these vendors was the Crowley Art Association. They had a silent auction and sold take-home painting kits.

“You can come and get them and go home, if you’re still scared to get out,” said Leah Hoffpauir, the association’s president.

She says the Crowley community has done a good job at getting behind initiatives like the music festival.

“But, I think more people really just need to support those that are trying their best to improve the city,” she said. “Kinda take the negative out and just go forward with the positive.”

Event organizers say hosting a music festival is a good way to raise money for their cause, while still being close to south Louisiana roots.

“Everybody likes music, everybody likes to drink, everybody likes to dance,” said Alleman. “We just found it appropriate to bring everybody together. During covid, everybody was separated, so we wanted to bring our town together. We wanted to bring everyone together and have fun”

Five acts performed: Colby Latiolais, Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin Cajuns, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted, Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners, and Charley Rivers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel