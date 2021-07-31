A new music fest is coming to Crowley on August 7

The 1st Annual OneCrowley Musicfest is only a week away, debuting on Saturday, August 7th.

The event will take place from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. at the Acadia Parish Rice Arena in Crowley.

The musical festival will be featuring stands-ups like: Colby Latiolais, Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajuns, Dustin Sonnier & the Wanted, Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, and Charley Rivers.

There will be a Farmer's and Artisan's Market under a large pavilion located on Arena grounds.

Adult beverages and a full concession of delicious foods will be available.

The public can purchase tickets by visiting OneCrowley event listing on their Facebook page, or by clicking on the Eventbrite link.

Tickets to the Musicfest are $25 in advance or $35 on the day of the show.

"We are anticipating a sizable crowd passing through the Musicfest throughout the day giving vendors an opportunity to put their products in front of potentially thousands of people," event planners say.

The Acadia Parish Rice Arena is offering a limited amount of camper spots located on the grounds.

Cost is $25 per spot, which includes electrical and sewer hookups, they say.

"It's a better way to enjoy a full day of music, dancing and fun!"

Those interested in a camper spot can call (337) 788-8800 to make reservations.

For more information or vendor inquiry for the OneCrowley MusicFest can contact Reginald Richard (337)250-3105 or Katie Alleman (337)458-3979.

