One person died in an accident at the Richard's sausage plant today.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the Richard Cajun Food Corp.'s Church Point plant, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said.

One man has died, he said.

The accident is under investigation by the police department, the Acadia Parish Coroner and OSHA, he said.

Thibodeaux said he could not release any additional information at this time.