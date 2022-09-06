One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run

Crowley Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

Ember Ware has been booked with felony hit-and-run in connection with the September 1 incident, police say.

It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene.

When police tracked down the vehicle, and the owner saw the damage, he told police who was driving it at the time of the crash.

The man who was struck died of his injuries a few days after the accident, police said.

The investigation is continuing, police say.