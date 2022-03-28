One killed Saturday in Acadia Parish two-vehicle crash

One person was killed Saturday during a two-vehicle crash on I-10 East near mile marker 68 in Acadia Parish.

Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 8:00 pm on March 26 between Egan and Jennings.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Colette Babineaux of Lafayette.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that a pickup truck was traveling east on I-10 when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Babineaux.

After striking the vehicle, Babineaux's car traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Her car then became fully engulfed in flames.

The other vehicle, according to troopers, rotated and came to rest in the median.

Troopers say Babineaux did not exit from her vehicle after impact and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle received minor to moderate injuries.

State Police says the use of seatbelts in both vehicles was unable to be determined.

Standard toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

