One dies following drive-by shooting in Crowley

One person shot during a drive-by Friday in Crowley has died, police say.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard identified that victim as 26-year-old Jamond Ledet.

Two others were shot in the incident in the 700 block of West 10th street but have since been released from the hospital.

Broussard said investigators have several leads they are following in the case.

