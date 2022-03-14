One arrested in Thursday shooting in Crowley

Crowley Police have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday shooting.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on March 10, police say. Officers were called to the 800 block of Standard Mill Road.

When they got there, they found a woman who told them that she and the man had argument, and then he got out of his vehicle and shot at her and her two-year-old. The man then drove away. There were other witnesses who told the same story, police say.

Tyler Menard, 22, was arrested without incident and booked with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. So far there is no bond set for his release.

The second-degree charge relates to the woman, and the first-degree charge relates to the child - because under Louisiana law killing or attempting to kill someone younger than 12 years of age.