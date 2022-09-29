NewsAcadia Parish Actions Facebook Tweet Email Morse lifts boil water advisory Courtesy of MGN Online By: Dwaun Johnson Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 29, 2022 and last updated 2022-09-29 11:58:22-04 The boil water advisory for the Village of Morse has been lifted.The water is safe for consumption, according to officials. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters