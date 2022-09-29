Watch Now
Morse lifts boil water advisory

Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 11:58:22-04

The boil water advisory for the Village of Morse has been lifted.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

