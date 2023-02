The boil water advisory issued by Mire Branch Water Corporation on February 22, 2023, has been rescinded.

The boil order was issued after the water was shut off to perform a line repair.

The following roads were affected: Mire Hwy, Anthony Ln, Burton Sonnier Ln, General Ln, Jean Mar Circle, Pioneer Ln, Lexington Rd, and Frontage Rd.

As of February 23, 2023, the water system received cleared samples from the Louisiana Department of Health. No further action is necessary.