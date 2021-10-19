March, candlelight vigil remember those lost to domestic violence

An event was held Monday night in Acadia Parish to remember those who have died as a result of domestic violence.

Local organization Shattered But Not Broken held its third annual domestic violence "Take Back the Night" march and vigil in Crowley.

The event also honored those who suffer in silence.

Those participating in the march gathered at Mobley Field near Crowley Kindergarten and walked to the city's police department. A candlelight vigil concluded the event. After, a civic club provided a meal at the Martin Luther King building.

Everyone attending was encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness and show support for those suffering from domestic violence.

"Shattered But Not Broken inspires to promote social change through the eyes of a survivor by empowering, educating, and encouraging survivors," explained the organization's founder Shanita Green. "It is our hope that they will gain their confidence and...by collaborating with the community, we will combat domestic violence."

Follow Shattered But Not Broken on Facebook here.

