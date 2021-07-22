Man arrested after allegedly shooting through window, striking woman in head

Crowley Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot through a window of a home and struck a woman in the head.

According to police, officers responded to a home on West Northern Ave. on Tuesday, June 8, where a shooting had taken place moments before their arrival.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old James O'Neal, shot through a window of a home and struck one female victim through the back of the head, according to Chief Broussard. The victim survived the shooting and was transported to Acadia General then later airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Police say O'Neal was believed to have been targeting a male individual inside the residence, but the bullets struck the male's girlfriend instead.

A warrant was issued for O'Neal's arrest on July 22 and he was arrested the same day for two counts of attempted second degree murder.

