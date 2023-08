LSU Eunice is closed on Wednesday, August 9 due to a campus wide power outage. The outage was caused after a transformer was hit early Wednesday morning during renovation work on Manuel Hall.

All offices are closed until further notice.

A decision on reopening campus for business and other LSUE activities for the remainder of the week will be made later today. Please continue to check www.lsue.edu and LSU Eunice social media for the latest updates.