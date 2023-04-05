Locals help deputies locate home invasion suspect impersonating police

ACADIA PARISH, La. — A Tuesday morning home invasion in the Branch community has led to the arrest of a Sulphur man with the assistance of local residents.

This incident occurred at 8:00 am. Deputies were called to the area of the Branch Highway near White Oak Highway regarding a suspicious person running through fields, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson. Local residents along with deputies were able to surround a field the suspect was in, where he surrendered and was arrested.

During this investigation, it was revealed that the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s residence wearing law enforcement credentials from another parish. The suspect presented himself as a law

enforcement officer. The suspect, using handcuffs, detained the home owner, the Sheriff stated. The suspect then rummaged through the home taking various items and fled.

The law enforcement items were identified as a jacket, badge and other markings which were reported stolen as part of a burglary investigation.

The victim was not injured.

“This investigation remains open as deputies are working to identify other person(s) involved in this case. For years we have asked the public to help law enforcement when they see something to

report it. In this case, if the local residents would not have taken the extra steps that they did, we may still be looking for this suspect. I would like to thank these individuals for their help, as it

made a major difference in this case” stated Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Arrested was Adam Creel, 33 of Sulphur. Creel has been arrested on charges of home invasion, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, false imprisonment and impersonating a law enforcement officer. A hold has been placed on Creel on warrants from Calcasieu Parish.

Creel remains in the Acadia Parish Jail.

