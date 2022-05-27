Local vigils held for Texas and New York mass shootings

Over 30 people were killed in the past weeks between Uvalde, Tx, and Buffalo, NY.

On Thursday, the people of Acadia Parish gathered hand and hand, pleading for change to come to the United States.

“She [granddaughter] came home and she said in my mind, she said, Look, all these little children lost their life. Do we have to be on lockdown? Do we have to be? We have our security guard at school,” resident Gail Cashi said.

It’s a reality that some kids experience today—fearing for their lives while trying to receive an education.

"I'd say it is crazy because somebody can probably like break-in and just start shooting and we will have nowhere to go because we like everybody's stuck. They're stuck in the room,” student Ashton Francis said.

"I just thought that it's gonna happen because the world is crazy now these days,” another student Saige Chaison said.

Chad Monceaux organized the vigil as an attempt to get the community together.

Even a father pleads for the gun violence to stop.

“Being a volunteer fire and rescue in Eagan, fire department. I've been in situations with family friends and elder ones. I wouldn't want to have to see this keep going on,” resident Burton Seaux said.

"It affects all of us. It really does. And I can't even begin to imagine the pain and suffering and just the emotions that these families and this that entire city is going through right now,” Monceaux said. "If we come together as a community as a state as a country, there's nothing we can we can't call."

Whether gun laws should be tightened in this country or not continues to be debated. The one thing the people of Acadia Parish can agree on is something must change.

