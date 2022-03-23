Watch
Lafayette man booked in Rayne drive-by

Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 23, 2022
Rayne Police have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a March 9 drive-by shooting.

Allandrew Compton, 21, of Lafayette, was booked Tuesday with four counts attempted second-degree murder, records show.

Rayne Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. on March 9. They were called to the 200 block of Live Oak Street, and witnesses said that someone in a vehicle had fired a gun at four people who were standing near a house.

No one was injured, police say.

After an investigation, they identified Compton as the suspect. He was arrested in Lafayette on Tuesday, with the help of Lafayette Police.

