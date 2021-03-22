Lafayette man arrested in I-10 shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a shooting that happened on I-10 Friday morning. Deputies say they believe it was a road rage incident.

Jayvon Thomas Martin, 20, was first booked in Lafayette and then transferred to the Acadia Parish jail. He was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder.

The incident happened on Interstate 10 near Duson at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, deputies say, when a report came in of shots being fired at a vehicle.

A description of the shooter was given to local law enforcement, and Scott Police located and stopped that vehicle on I-10, deputies say. Scott detained the driver for deputies.

The investigation has led investigators to believe that this was a road rage incident. The victims in this case indicated that the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly. As the victim’s attempted to pull away from this vehicle, the suspect vehicle pulled up on the rear left side of the vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice.

No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle which was occupied by 4 people.

