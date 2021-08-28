Kaplan man killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 13 in Acadia Parish

A Kaplan man is dead and five others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 13 in Acadia Parish.

State Police say that on August 28, 2021, shortly after 11:00 a.m., troopers was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 13 at Louisiana Highway 92 (E. Whitney St.) in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Isidro A. Padilla of Kaplan.

An investigation by revealed a vehicle was headed west on LA 92 when the driver failed to yield at the stop sign. That vehicle struck the side of another vehicle headed north on LA 13. After the vehicles made contact, the vehicle in which Padilla was a passenger flipped on its side. Padilla was a rear seat passenger and was partially ejected.

Padilla was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries, state police say. Five other occupants were also injured and were all transported to a local hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

The driver of the vehicle that failed to yield and his passenger were properly restrained and neither suffered injuries. Standard toxicology results are pending, but impairment is not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel