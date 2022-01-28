Juvenile arrested in Kathy Apartments shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that was featured on Crime Stoppers this week.

The shootings happened on January 23 at the Kathy Apartments just west of Crowley.

One person was on foot and shot at a passing vehicle, and in the second shooting peope shot at a building in the complex. The first shooting happened at about 7 p.m., and the second happened about 11 p.m. the same evening.

Detectives were able to identify a 16-year-old juvenile who resides in Crowley as one of the suspects in this case. This juvenile was arrested on January 24 and was booked with two counts Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of a Handgun and Illegal Carrying of a Handgun.

This juvenile was booked on the named charges and released to his family according to law due to his being a juvenile.

This investigation remains open.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

