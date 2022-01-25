Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving 2 shootings

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking help from the public regarding two shootings in Crowley.

The shooting happened on January 23, 2022, at Kathy Apartments.

The first incident happened at 7 pm. Several individuals shot at a passing vehicle within the apartment complex, according to Sheriff KP Gibson. One person was struck with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred at 11:00 pm in the same apartment complex. The suspects were traveling in a dark color sedan, believed to be a Honda. The occupants fired multiple shots striking an apartment building. There were no reports of injury.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel