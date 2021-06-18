Watch
Judge hearing Crowley Police Chief case recuses himself

Robideaux, Heidi
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 18, 2021
The judge hearing the case involving Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has recused himself.

According to Broussard and his attorney, Judge David Smith who was presiding over a hearing set for Friday June 18, recused himself. Neither knew the reason for the recusal.

In May, Broussard pleaded pleaded not guilty during his arraignment

Broussard was indicted by a grand jury in February on four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records. All six charges are felonies.

According to the indictment, Broussard committed the felonies in Acadia Parish from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.

His pre-trial date is set for September 27, 2021.

