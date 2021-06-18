Judge hearing Crowley Police Chief case recuses himself

The judge hearing the case involving Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has recused himself.

According to Broussard and his attorney, Judge David Smith who was presiding over a hearing set for Friday June 18, recused himself. Neither knew the reason for the recusal.

In May, Broussard pleaded pleaded not guilty during his arraignment

Broussard was indicted by a grand jury in February on four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records. All six charges are felonies.

According to the indictment, Broussard committed the felonies in Acadia Parish from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.

His pre-trial date is set for September 27, 2021.

