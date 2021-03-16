Jennings man wanted in connection to I-10 shooting arrested in Acadia Parish

A Jennings man wanted in connection with a shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish has been arrested.

The Acadia Parish arrests reports show that 19-year-old Damarien Lance Simon is now in custody, arrested on Monday by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Simon was wanted for four counts of attempted second degree murder. He is accused of shooting into a vehicle near mile marker 72 on Interstate 10 on February 18, 2021. One occupant in the victim's vehicle was struck by gun fire, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

The crime was featured on a recent Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers which aired on KATC. See that story here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel