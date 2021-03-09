Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed locating Damarien Lance Simon

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Damarien Lance Simon.

Simon is wanted for four counts of attempted second degree murder. He is accused of shooting into a vehicle near mile marker 72 on Interstate 10 on February 18, 2021. One occupant in the victims vehicle was struck by gun fire, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

Damarien Simon is 5'11" in height and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 4034 Wilbert D Rochelle Ave. in Jennings.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Damarien Simon, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to submit an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Simon.

