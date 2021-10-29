Iota man arrested, accused of various thefts and burglaries in Acadia Parish

An Iota man, who deputies say was wanted in theft and burglaries in Acadia Parish has been arrested.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say that on October 20, they arrested Tyler Wayne Oblanc, 27 of Iota in connection with thefts and burglaries in various areas of the parish.

Oblanc is accused of stealing over $30,000 from those burglaries and thefts. Oblanc was booked on 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of Felony Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and 2nd Degree Battery / Domestic.

No bond has been set due to a probation and parole hold on Oblanc.

“Our investigation into Tyler Oblanc’s criminal activity continues as we are reviewing other cases that we believe Oblanc may be associated with as a suspect.” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

