Iota High student named winner of congressional art competition

An Iota High School student has been named the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana's 3rd District.

Congressman Clay Higgin's Office announced this year's winner as Miya Fontenot, a senior at Iota High in Acadia Parish.

This year’s theme was “America, Land that I Love.”

Miya's artwork is titled “One Nation Under God” and features praying hands over an image of the Constitution in the shape of the United States.

“I’m very impressed with the skill and creativity of the 3rd District’s young artists, and the judges had a difficult decision,” said Congressman Higgins. “Miya’s artwork is a reminder of our Constitution and the freedoms defined therein. She is a brilliant artist, and it’s an honor to have her artwork representing the 3rd District in the U.S. Capitol.”

The artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year as part of a national exhibit.

