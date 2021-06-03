Identity of man killed in road rage incident released

ESTHERWOOD, La. – The identity of the man killed in a road rage incident has been released.

Henry Primeaux, 69 of Morse, who was in critical condition after the fight at the Estherwood Post Office died on Tuesday, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office was requested to take over the investigation originally being investigated by the Estherwood Police Department.

