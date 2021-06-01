UPDATE: One person has died after Estherwood fight; APSO investigating

We have an update on a story we posted yesterday: The man who was in critical condition after a fight at the Estherwood Post Office has since died.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Sheriff KP Gibson says.

Police Chief Wayne Welsh told us yesterday that his officers gathered statements from witnesses, and pulled surveillance video of the incident. As of yesterday, it had not been determined how the fight started, or who the aggressor was, because all the statements weren't matching up, he said.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.