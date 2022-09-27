Help needed regarding residential burglary

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for help in a residential burglary that occurred on September 1, 2022, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The incident took place in the 4000 block of W. Whitney Hwy, near Morse.

An unknown suspect entered the home through an unlocked window. Several items were stolen including a Kahr Pistol, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, wallets and currency, with the total value of the theft being around $25k, according to Acadia Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS

Download the P3 app

Callers can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.