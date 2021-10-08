Guided tours take visitors around historic Downtown Crowley

A new event is coming to Downtown Crowley called "The History Alive!"

It's a guided tour of historic Downtown Crowley that will take visitors for a walk to learn about the town's founding fathers. The tours will also look at how Crowley's Main Street grew to become the community we now know.

The goal is to share the city's history with visitors and even residents who may not know much about it.

"I just want people to learn the history about Crowley and of Acadia Parish in general," said tour guide Claire Dore. "We're a very small area, we're very rural, but we have an extremely rich history. A lot of very different, very unique things have happened here in Crowley and we have a lot of beautiful historic buildings that have been extraordinarily preserved. It's almost like a little time capsule down here."

If you're interested in taking part in the tour, you can do so on Friday and Saturday, October 8 and 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets for the event here and follow Crowley Main Street for information on this and future events.

