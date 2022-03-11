Gofundme set up for woman shot and killed in Rayne

The family of the 20-year-old woman killed Wednesday in Rayne is hoping to raise funds for funeral services.

A gofundme page has been set up for Alessia Joy Malone. According to Malone's sister Racquel Malone, the fundraiser will help pay for funeral expenses. Malone's family is hoping to raise $15,000.

The gofundme states that Malone leaves behind two daughters. Money that is not used for funeral expenses will go to Malone's children.



Malone was shot and killed Wednesday at a home on Benoit Street in Rayne. 23-year-old Trenden Mylar McGuire is accused of second-degree murder in Malone's death. Police say Malone was the girlfriend of McGuire.



