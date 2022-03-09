Watch
Woman dead following fatal shooting in Rayne

Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:39:09-05

A woman is dead following a fatal shooting on Benoit Street in Rayne.

Police say on March 9, 2022, at 11:40 a.m., the Rayne Police Department responded to a call for service at 203 Benoit Street.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 PM.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released in the future.

