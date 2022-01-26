One person dead in Church Point fire

ACADIA PARISH, La. – First responders are on the scene of a house fire in Church Point.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

According to the SFM Office, firefighters were called to the 400 block of S Broadway before 7:00 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

A woman was later discovered inside. No identification has been provided.

The roads are closed near the fire on S. Broadway.

KATC has a crew on scene and will have more information once it becomes available.

