Following the Tragic death of Everette Jackson, his Family have created a GoFundMe page to help bring his body back home safely, pay for his memorial service, and any additional fees the family might endure.

"After a week long search, Everette Jackson 21, of Louisiana, was found in the Payette River in Emmett, Idaho. Where he had went to visit his college girlfriend whom took him tubing on the Payette River Saturday June 11. The River conditions were unsafe and Everette was not aware or familiar with the area or conditions for tubing. Unfortunately, we were told he was not able to escape the river when the current got rough and was swept away down the river. We have been so thankful for all the support so far. Previous funds has been exhausted due to room and board fees, traveling expenses, investigators, and family accommodations. We are asking for additional assistance in getting him and the rest of his family back home safely, his home going service and memorials, legal fees, and any additional fees we are faced with. We appreciate any and all support, prayers and donations!" said by Organizer Meagan Jackson

To support Everette and his family, click the link below:

https://gf.me/v/c/zr4/g2de68-everette-jackson [email.gofundme.com]