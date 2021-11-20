Watch
Eunice Main Street to host free Cajun music event, Nov. 20

Eunice
258745067_187826696872438_7270576992971017573_n.jpg
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 19, 2021
Join the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center this Saturday for the Rendezvous on 2nd performance featuring Cajun Strong!

Since 2017, Cajun Strong has been bringing Cajun dance-hall music to a variety of venues in Louisiana and Texas. They invite the public to come listen and dance to Cajun music, dress for the weather, and enjoy a free, live performance in downtown Eunice!

Location: Corner of 2nd St. & Walnut Ave., Eunice, LA 70535

When: Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Time: 2:00 - 3:30 pm

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: Eunice Main Street

