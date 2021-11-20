Eunice Main Street to host free Cajun music event, Nov. 20

Join the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center this Saturday for the Rendezvous on 2nd performance featuring Cajun Strong!
Since 2017, Cajun Strong has been bringing Cajun dance-hall music to a variety of venues in Louisiana and Texas. They invite the public to come listen and dance to Cajun music, dress for the weather, and enjoy a free, live performance in downtown Eunice!
Location: Corner of 2nd St. & Walnut Ave., Eunice, LA 70535
When: Saturday, November 20th, 2021
Time: 2:00 - 3:30 pm
Cost: Free
Sponsored by: Eunice Main Street
